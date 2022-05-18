Midday Report: PolarityTE (PTE) Trades Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTE - Market Data & News Trade

PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares moved 11.11%, or $0.33 per share, as on 12:08:31 est today. Opening the day at $2.87, 125,125 shares of PolarityTE have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2.87 and $2.64.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 79.76%.

PolarityTE expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About PolarityTE Inc

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates a dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

