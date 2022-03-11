Midday Report: Polar Power (POLA) Trades Lower March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POLA - Market Data & News Trade

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) has fallen $0.52 (12.26%) and is currently sitting at $3.72, as of 12:11:21 est on March 11.

241,472 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 46.21% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 54.74% over the last 30 days.

Polar Power is set to release earnings on 2022-03-30.

About Polar Power Inc

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

