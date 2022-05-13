Midday Report: Plumas. (PLBC) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLBC - Market Data & News Trade

Plumas Bancorp. (NASDAQ: PLBC) has risen $1.01 (3.11%) and sits at $32.40, as of 12:04:39 est on May 13.

21,472 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 6.48% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.47% over the last 30 days.

Plumas. anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Plumas Bancorp.

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

