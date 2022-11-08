Midday Report: Planet Fitness (PLNT) Gains on November 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLNT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Planet Fitness Inc - Class A (NYSE: PLNT) is trading 11.55% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:06:29 est, was $69.15. Planet Fitness has moved $7.12 in trading today.

1,949,335 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Planet Fitness has moved YTD 31.96%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-08.

About Planet Fitness Inc - Class A

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

