Midday Report: Plains GP LP (PAGP) Trades Lower March 28

Today Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A (NASDAQ: PAGP) is trading 4.12% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:10:30 est, was $11.63. Plains GP LP dropped $0.5 over the previous day’s close.

1,227,050 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Plains GP LP has moved YTD 21.60%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Plains GP LP visit the company profile.

About Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

To get more information on Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Plains GP Holdings LP - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles