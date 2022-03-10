Midday Report: Pixelworks (PXLW) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PXLW - Market Data & News Trade

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares lost 2.67%, or $0.08 per share, as on 12:10:36 est today. Since opening at $2.95, 233,185 shares of Pixelworks have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $2.97 and $2.87.

Already the company is down 31.82%.

Pixelworks anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pixelworks visit the company profile.

About Pixelworks Inc

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

