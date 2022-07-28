Midday Report: Pharvaris NV (PHVS) Trades Higher July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHVS - Market Data & News Trade

Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) shares are up 6.81%, or $1.43 per share, as on 10:36:13 est today. Since opening the day at $21.25, 896 shares of Pharvaris NV exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $22.74 and $21.25.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 46.00%.

Pharvaris NV expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Pharvaris NV

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

