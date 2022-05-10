Midday Report: PGT Innovations (PGTI) Shares Fall for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PGTI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) moved 3.55% Tuesday.

As of 12:08:56 est, PGT Innovations sits at $17.18 and dropped $0.63 per share.

PGT Innovations has moved 8.03% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.03% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About PGT Innovations Inc

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

