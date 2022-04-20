Midday Report: PG&E (PCG) Shares Up on April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCG - Market Data & News Trade

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) shares climbed 1.54%, or $0.19 per share, as on 12:11:45 est today. Opening the day at $12.57, 7,860,997 shares of PG&E have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $12.61 and $12.30.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 1.40%.

PG&E is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About PG&E Corp.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

