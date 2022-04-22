Midday Report: Pfizer (PFE) Shares Fall for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) moved 1.87% Friday.

As of 12:12:53 est, Pfizer sits at $48.13 and has moved $0.92 so far today.

Pfizer has moved 7.41% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 16.20% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

