Midday Report: Petco Health and Wellness Co (WOOF) Trades Higher March 15

Today Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: WOOF) is trading 4.68% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:22:31 est, was $19.10. Petco Health and Wellness Co has moved $0.86 in trading today.

726,903 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Petco Health and Wellness Co has moved YTD 6.87%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-19.

About Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc - Class A

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners. Since its founding in 1965, Petco has been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through its products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. Petco operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and through the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

