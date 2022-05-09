Midday Report: Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) Shares Fall for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) fell 4.21% Monday.

As of 12:04:13 est, Permian Basin Royalty is currently sitting at $12.73 and has moved $0.565 per share.

Permian Basin Royalty has moved 12.18% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.12% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s (the “Trust”) principal assets are comprised of a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland Royalty Company (“Southland”) from its fee mineral interest in the Waddell Ranch properties in Crane County, Texas (“Waddell Ranch properties”), and a 95% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland from its major producing royalty properties in Texas (“Texas Royalty properties”). The interests out of which the Trust’s net overriding royalty interests were carved were in all cases less than 100%. The Trust’s net overriding royalty interests represent burdens against the properties in favor of the Trust without regard to ownership of the properties from which the overriding royalty interests were carved. The net overriding royalties above are collectively referred to as the “Royalties.” The properties and interests from which the Royalties were carved and which the Royalties now burden are collectively referred to as the “Underlying Properties.”

