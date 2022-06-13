Midday Report: Perma-Pipe (PPIH) Falls on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPIH - Market Data & News Trade

Today Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PPIH) is trading 12.18% down.

The latest price, as of 12:06:29 est, was $8.65. Perma-Pipe has moved $1.2 over the previous day’s close.

22,012 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Perma-Pipe has a YTD change of 13.48%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-09-08.

About Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, Perma-Pipe has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

