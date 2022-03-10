Midday Report: Performant (PFMT) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PFMT - Market Data & News Trade

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) has lost $0.06 (2.75%) and sits at $2.12, as of 12:07:03 est on March 10.

64,639 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.91% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 12.80% over the last 30 days.

Performant is set to release earnings on 2022-03-15.

About Performant Financial Corp

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

