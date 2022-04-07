Midday Report: PEDEVCO (PED) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PED - Market Data & News

PEDEVCO Corp (NYSE: PED) has fallen $0.08 (6.35%) and is currently sitting at $1.19, as of 12:13:57 est on April 7.

367,014 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 8.70% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 37.62% over the last 30 days.

PEDEVCO anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PEDEVCO visit the company profile.

About PEDEVCO Corp

PEDEVCO Corp. is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ('D-J') Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

