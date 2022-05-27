Midday Report: PDC Energy (PDCE) Trades Higher May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDCE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) moved 8.82% Friday.

As of 12:06:38 est, PDC Energy is currently sitting at $78.10 and has risen $6.325 per share in trading so far.

PDC Energy has moved 3.37% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.62% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About PDC Energy Inc

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

