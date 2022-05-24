Midday Report: PCSB (PCSB) Shares Climb for May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCSB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PCSB) climbed 5.50% Tuesday.

As of 12:07:55 est, PCSB sits at $19.20 and has moved $1 per share in trading so far.

PCSB has moved 1.30% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.74% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About PCSB Financial Corp

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank. PCSB Bank has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

