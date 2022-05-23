Midday Report: PAVmed (PAVM) Shares Down on May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAVM - Market Data & News Trade

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares lost 5.05%, or $0.055 per share, as on 12:06:29 est today. Since opening the day at $1.06, 605,288 shares of PAVmed have traded hands and the stock has traded between $1.08 and $1.00.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 55.69%.

PAVmed expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About PAVmed Inc

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed's diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its five lead technologies provide groundbreaking approaches to carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), precancerous conditions of the esophagus (EsoGuard™/EsoCheck™), vascular access (PortIO™), pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™) and medical infusions (NextFlo™). The company is also developing innovative products in other areas, such as catheters and tissue ablation, while seeking to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers.

