Midday Report: Park-Ohio (PKOH) Shares Climb for June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKOH - Market Data & News Trade

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) has risen $1.1 (5.64%) and sits at $21.15, as of 12:06:12 est on June 9.

54,502 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 25.79% over the last 5 days and shares gained 97.87% over the last 30 days.

Park-Ohio is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Park-Ohio visit the company profile.

About Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 125 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: supply technologies, engineered products and assembly components.

To get more information on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles