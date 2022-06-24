Midday Report: Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Shares Climb for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) climbed 6.82% Friday.

As of 12:07:22 est, Park Hotels & Resorts sits at $14.44 and has moved $0.92 per share in trading so far.

Park Hotels & Resorts has moved 16.21% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 28.51% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Park Hotels & Resorts visit the company profile.

About Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

To get more information on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles