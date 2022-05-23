Midday Report: PainReform (PRFX) Trades Lower May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRFX - Market Data & News Trade

PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) has fallen $0.0513 (6.01%) and sits at $0.80, as of 10:18:53 est on May 23.

8,064 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 9.04% over the last 5 days and shares lost 31.68% over the last 30 days.

PainReform is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About PainReform Ltd

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.

