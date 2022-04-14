Midday Report: Pacwest (PACW) Shares Fall for April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PACW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is trading 2.69% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:10:01 est, was $37.79. Pacwest dropped $1.04 in trading today.

459,933 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Pacwest has moved YTD 13.98%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Pacwest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ('PacWest') is a bank holding company with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Its Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through its California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. It offers additional products and services through its National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States.

