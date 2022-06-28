Midday Report: Pacific of California (PACB) Falls on June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PACB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) lost 5.65% Tuesday.

As of 12:06:34 est, Pacific of California sits at $4.99 and dropped $0.3 per share.

Pacific of California has moved 13.94% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 74.05% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Pacific Biosciences of California Inc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

