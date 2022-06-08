Midday Report: Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Trades Higher June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OYST - Market Data & News Trade

Today Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) is trading 5.23% up.

The latest price, as of 12:03:20 est, was $4.10. Oyster Point Pharma has moved $0.205 in trading today.

43,700 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Oyster Point Pharma has moved YTD 78.53%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Oyster Point Pharma Inc

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma's lead product candidate, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

