Midday Report: Outlook (OTLK) Shares Climb for July 8

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) has climbed $0.07 (6.03%) and is currently sitting at $1.23, as of 12:06:06 est on July 8.

304,358 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 13.73% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.54% over the last 30 days.

Outlook is set to release earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Outlook Therapeutics Inc

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

