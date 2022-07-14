Midday Report: Otonomy (OTIC) Trades Lower July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OTIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) is trading 7.59% down.

The latest price, as of 12:00:41 est, was $2.07. Otonomy dropped $0.17 over the previous day’s close.

132,406 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Otonomy has a YTD change of 7.69%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Otonomy Inc

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière's disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus.

