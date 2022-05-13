Midday Report: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCDX - Market Data & News Trade

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) has risen $0.745 (4.43%) and sits at $17.54, as of 12:04:33 est on May 13.

280,795 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 5.61% over the last 5 days and shares lost 10.43% over the last 30 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions. Because Every Test is a Life™, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics never stops innovating to offer streamlined, sustainable laboratory solutions that deliver fast, accurate, reliable test results that support exceptional patient care. As a trusted partner of hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks, and labs around the world, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics serves the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities with customized solutions that enhance clinical outcomes, improve lab performance, overcome staffing challenges and better manage costs. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is powered by Ortho Care™, its global, award-winning, holistic approach to service, which supports customers with best-in-class technical support, award-winning field support, and remote service and inventory support.

