Midday Report: Original BARK Co (The) (BARK) Shares Down on May 10

Today BARK Inc - Class A (NYSE: BARK) is trading 5.85% down.

The latest price, as of 11:49:34 est, was $2.33. Original BARK Co (The) has moved $0.145 so far today.

1,189,429 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Original BARK Co (The) has moved YTD 41.23%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-06.

About BARK Inc - Class A

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company whose management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, including Joanna Coles, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, a $7 billion private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and Women Entrepreneurs of New York City. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised over $20 billion in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders franchise.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

