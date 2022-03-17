Midday Report: Orasure (OSUR) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OSUR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is trading 3.05% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:43 est, was $7.10. Orasure has risen $0.21 so far today.

109,357 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Orasure has a YTD change of 20.83%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Orasure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.

