Midday Report: OptimizeRx (OPRX) Trades Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) is trading 4.29% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:15 est, was $42.15. OptimizeRx has climbed $1.74 in trading today.

55,048 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, OptimizeRx has moved YTD 34.65%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on OptimizeRx visit the company profile.

About OptimizeRx Corp

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

To get more information on OptimizeRx Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: OptimizeRx Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles