Midday Report: Opgen (OPGN) Gains on May 12

Shares of Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 10.29% Thursday.

As of 12:07:13 est, Opgen is currently sitting at $0.35 and has risen $0.0327 per share.

Opgen has moved 54.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 68.22% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Opgen Inc

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, OpGen is developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen's product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas®AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

