Midday Report: Opendoor (OPEN) Shares Fall for May 9

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) are down 4.62% Monday.

As of 12:09:46 est, Opendoor sits at $6.33 and has fallen $0.31 per share.

Opendoor has moved 7.83% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 54.07% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Opendoor Technologies Inc

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

