Midday Report: OP (OPBK) Falls on May 5

Today OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is trading 3.34% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:05:21 est, was $12.65. OP dropped $0.435 over the previous day’s close.

9,317 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, OP has moved YTD 2.76%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp, the holding company for Open Bank (the 'Bank'), is a California corporation.' The Bank is engaged in the general commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties, California and Carrollton, Texas and is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank currently operates with nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, and Carrollton, Texas. The Bank also has four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Aurora, Colorado, and Lynnwood and Seattle, Washington. The Bank commenced its operations on June 10, 2005 as First Standard Bank and changed its name to Open Bank in October 2010. Its headquarters is located at 1000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Los Angeles, California 90017.

