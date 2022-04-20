Midday Report: Onto Innovation (ONTO) Shares Climb for April 20

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has risen $1.66 (2.31%) and sits at $73.53, as of 12:08:55 est on April 20.

126,350 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.48% over the last 5 days and shares lost 20.35% over the last 30 days.

Onto Innovation anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Its breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps its customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization.

