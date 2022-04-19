Midday Report: One Liberty Properties, (OLP) Shares Climb for April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLP - Market Data & News Trade

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) shares have risen 1.57%, or $0.48 per share, as on 11:49:14 est today. Since opening at $30.85, 6,504 shares of One Liberty Properties, have traded hands and the stock has traded between $31.16 and $30.85.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 11.89%.

One Liberty Properties, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on One Liberty Properties, visit the company profile.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

To get more information on One Liberty Properties, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: One Liberty Properties, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications