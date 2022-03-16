Midday Report: Omnicom, (OMC) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OMC - Market Data & News Trade

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) shares climbed 2.85%, or $2.3 per share, as on 12:08:03 est today. Since opening the day at $81.14, 912,092 shares of Omnicom, have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $83.69 and $81.00.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 11.22%.

Omnicom, is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Omnicom Group, Inc.

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

