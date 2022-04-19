Midday Report: Office Propertiesome (OPI) Trades Higher April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPI - Market Data & News Trade

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) shares are up 1.76%, or $0.43 per share, as on 12:06:27 est today. After Opening the Day at $24.53, 112,248 shares of Office Propertiesome exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $24.96 and $24.53.

This year the company has moved YTD 0.37%.

Office Propertiesome expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

