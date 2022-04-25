Midday Report: ODP (The) (ODP) Gains on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODP - Market Data & News Trade

ODP Corporation (The) (NASDAQ: ODP) shares climbed 3.08%, or $1.375 per share, as on 12:14:59 est today. Since opening the day at $44.50, 210,971 shares of ODP (The) exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $46.19 and $44.50.

This year the company has moved YTD 13.77%.

ODP (The) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About ODP Corporation (The)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

