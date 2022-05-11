Midday Report: Ocugen (OCGN) Falls on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) are down 7.98% Wednesday.

As of 12:06:01 est, Ocugen is currently sitting at $1.98 and has moved $0.17 per share.

Ocugen has moved 28.04% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 53.19% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ocugen visit the company profile.

About Ocugen Inc

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

To get more information on Ocugen Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ocugen Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering