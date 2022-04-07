Midday Report: NVIDIA (NVDA) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVDA - Market Data & News Trade

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has fallen $6.31 (2.59%) and is currently sitting at $237.93, as of 12:12:43 est on April 7.

25,891,281 shares have been traded today.

The Company has fallen 11.86% over the last 5 days and shares gained 14.31% over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA expects its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on NVIDIA visit the company profile.

About NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

To get more information on NVIDIA Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: NVIDIA Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles