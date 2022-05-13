Midday Report: NV5 Global (NVEE) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVEE - Market Data & News Trade

Today NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) is trading 2.57% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:55:38 est, was $112.80. NV5 Global has risen $2.83 in trading today.

13,713 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, NV5 Global has moved YTD 20.34%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About NV5 Global Inc

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.

