Midday Report: Nuwellis (NUWE) Shares Fall for April 21

Shares of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) lost 4.20% Thursday.

As of 11:24:26 est, Nuwellis sits at $0.88 and has moved $0.0386 per share in trading so far.

Nuwellis has moved 2.43% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 19.30% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Nuwellis Inc

Nuwellis, Inc. , formally CHF Solutions, is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The Company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012, previously branded as CHF Solutions

