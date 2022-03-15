Midday Report: Nu Skin Enterprises, (NUS) Trades Higher March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: NUS) are up 2.45% Tuesday.

As of 12:10:47 est, Nu Skin Enterprises, is currently sitting at $44.46 and has moved $1.055 per share.

Nu Skin Enterprises, has moved 5.46% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.84% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nu Skin Enterprises, visit the company profile.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

To get more information on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles