Midday Report: Novanta (NOVT) Shares Fall for April 22

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares moved 2.94%, or $3.86 per share, as on 12:10:28 est today. After Opening the Day at $130.16, 40,302 shares of Novanta exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $131.53 and $126.49.

Already this year the company is down 25.44%.

Novanta anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Novanta Inc

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') a competitive advantage. Novanta combines deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to its customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success.

