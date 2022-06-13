Midday Report: Novagold (NG) Trades Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NG - Market Data & News

Today Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is trading 7.29% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:02 est, was $5.44. Novagold dropped $0.43 so far today.

1,149,141 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Novagold has a YTD change of 13.99%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-28.

About Novagold Resources Inc.

NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, inclusive of proven and probable mineral reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories on a 100% basis), 9 Donlin Gold is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open pit gold deposits in the world.

