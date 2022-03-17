Midday Report: Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) Trades Higher March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVFY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 7.20% Thursday.

As of 12:08:41 est, Nova Lifestyle is currently sitting at $1.34 and has moved $0.09 per share in trading so far.

Nova Lifestyle has moved 17.22% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.16% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Nova Lifestyle Inc

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, jade mats and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle's product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa. Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

