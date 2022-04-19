Midday Report: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Trades Higher April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWPX - Market Data & News Trade

Northwest Pipe Co. (NASDAQ: NWPX) has gained $0.91 (3.35%) and is currently sitting at $28.15, as of 12:07:04 est on April 19.

20,846 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 9.52% over the last 5 days and shares fell 0.84% over the last 30 days.

Northwest Pipe anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Northwest Pipe Co.

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company produces high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products, Permalok® steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, structural stormwater and sewer systems, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America.

