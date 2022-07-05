Midday Report: Northrop Grumman (NOC) Shares Fall for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) is trading 6.24% down.

The latest price, as of 12:05:53 est, was $457.84. Northrop Grumman dropped $30.355 in trading today.

475,474 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Northrop Grumman has a YTD change of 26.62%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Northrop Grumman Corp.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

