Midday Report: Norfolk Southern (NSC) Trades Lower April 1

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has dropped $17.02 (5.97%) and is currently sitting at $270.10, as of 12:10:29 est on April 1.

701,581 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 2.03% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.82% over the last 30 days.

Norfolk Southern anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

