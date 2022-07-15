Midday Report: Noah (NOAH) Shares Down on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NOAH - Market Data & News Trade

Noah Holdings Limited - ADR (NYSE: NOAH) has fallen $0.97 (5.43%) and sits at $16.86, as of 12:03:09 est on July 15.

133,698 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 7.13% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 6.76% over the last 30 days.

Noah anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Noah visit the company profile.

About Noah Holdings Limited - ADR

Noah Holdings Limited is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

To get more information on Noah Holdings Limited - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Noah Holdings Limited - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles